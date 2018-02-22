/Troy receives 3.46% hike in House budget

by

Pradyot Sharma

Variety Editor

The Educational Trust Fund (ETF) appropriations for Troy University increased from $49.3 million to $51 million for 2019, an increase of 3.46 percent as the Alabama State Legislature passed the largest education budget since the Great Recession in 2008.

The $6.6 billion education budget passed the House unanimously and is now awaiting Senate approval.

The University of South Alabama in comparison saw a $14.6 million increase in its funds and is slated to receive $107.9 million under the 2019 budget, a 15.6 percent increase.

Kevin Joseph, a senior computer science major from Crestview, Florida, and an SGA senator, said the additional funding should allow the university to lower tuition rates to make it easier for students.

“Something the SGA is talking about is lowering tuition rates, but that hasn’t happened because of all these new places coming up; we have seen an increase,” said Joseph. “I figure even though we are getting good places on campus, we should administer more control over tuition rates, making them affordable and adding more scholarships.”

According to an article published in the Tropolitan in May 2017, the Troy University Board of Trustees cited a lack of increase from state appropriations as the main reason for increasing tuition rates during the summer meeting. Tuition was increased by 5 percent in that meeting.

“According to Jim Bookout, the senior vice-chancellor for financial affairs, the main reason for the increase in tuition was the lack of increase in funding from state appropriations,” the article stated.

The university has not released information on whether it plans to increase tuition for the 2018-2019 year.