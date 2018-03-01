/No. 3 Florida State sweeps Trojans

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Senior Matt Sanders hit a double and a solo homerun Saturday at Florida State to get the Trojans on the board, but it wasn’t enough to pull off an upset. The third-ranked Seminoles swept Troy in the three-game series, and have yet to lose a game this season.

Scott Watkins

Staff Writer

The Troy baseball team traveled to Tallahassee to take on the top-five ranked Florida State Seminoles last weekend, but were swept in the three-game series, dropping to 4-4 to start the season.

The Trojans returned home for a Wednesday night game against UAB, but that game had not been completed by the time the Tropolitan went to press. Coverage of the game will be on tropnews.com.

Troy dropped the first game of the series 7-3 on Friday, scoring its three runs in the game’s final inning. The next day’s game was much closer, but a walk-off single by the Seminoles gave the hosts a 6-5 win. Sunday’s matchup saw a similar result as Florida State used a five-run second inning to keep the Trojans at arm’s length.

In the series opener, Florida State scored first when Troy starting pitcher Andrew Crane walked in a baserunner with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second.

The Seminoles added two runs in the third before blowing the game open with a four-run sixth inning.

FSU’s Jonathon Foster was responsible for three of those runs when he blasted a three-run RBI homerun that chased Crane from the game.

Troy was able to put together a short rally in the ninth inning when it loaded the bases with no outs.

Outfielder Brandon Lockridge then scored on a fielder’s choice ground out, followed by outfielder Joey Denison scoring on a sacrifice fly.

Third baseman Drew Frederic then singled in the game’s final run.

In game two on Saturday, Troy had the game tied late, but the Seminoles were able to pull away with a game-winning RBI single to win 6-5.

Florida State was hot out of the gate, plating three runs in the first inning. Troy was able to get on the board early as well with shortstop Matt Sanders hitting his fourth home run of the year —a solo shot to make the score 3-1.

The Seminoles got one back in the fourth inning, but Troy answered with two more runs in the sixth, the first run coming on a loaded-bases walk and the second on a passed ball.

Florida State worked in another run in the bottom of the sixth to stretch its lead to 5-3.

Troy immediately responded in the seventh by loading the bases again and drawing a five-pitch walk. Lockridge scored the tying run on outfielder Dylan Crutcher’s sacrifice fly.

Troy had the bases loaded again in the eighth, but failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Seminoles filled the bases and Drew Mendoza drove in the winning run.

In the final game of the series, Troy grabbed the first lead in the top of the second when first baseman Cole Prestegard hit a solo home run.

The Seminoles responded with a five-run inning in the bottom of the second to take a commanding lead.

Each team scored a run in the sixth, while a Sanders double brought in another run for the Trojans in the seventh to bring the score to 6-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Seminoles tacked on three runs with a two-RBI double and a loaded-bases walk.

Troy was able to score one more run in the final inning when Denison batted in Sanders with a full-count single.

Troy returns home this weekend for a three-game series against Tennessee Tech before playing a Tuesday game against Samford in Birmingham.