/Women’s tennis snaps losing streak with 6-1 rout of Nicholls State

by

Augusto Rossi

Staff Writer

After enjoying a nearly two-week break, the Troy women’s tennis team returned to the Lunsford Tennis Complex to defeat Nicholls State 6-1 on Saturday.

It was the first win of the season for the Trojans after losing all their previous six matches of the spring season.

Troy got off to a hot start by taking the doubles point. Seniors Efriliya Herlina and Jiayuan Xue won 6-2, and freshmen Maria Casas Blas and Matea Mihaljevic had the same 6-2 result on court three.

Nancy Karaky and Sanae Ohta’s doubles match went unfinished after a 5-5 tie in the first set.

In six matches of singles play, the Trojans won five matches. Karaky, Herlina and Mihaljevic all won their matches in two sets.

Karaky got the win on court four with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Marina Vigil, with Mihaljevic following with a 6-1, 6-4 over Changwei Wei on court five. Herlina got her 15th singles win of the year with a 6-3, 7-5.

Xue also won her match, this time in three sets by scores of 6-2, 4-6 and 6-2.

The Colonels got their only singles victory when Ohta fell in a three-set match 7-6, 6-7, 10-8 to Stephanie Barnett.

The Trojans will play seven straight road matches before they return home on March 30 to take on Alabama A&M.