/Women’s golf places 13th at 3M Augusta Invitational

by

Scott Watkins

Stafff Writer

The Troy women’s golf team travelled to Augusta, Georgia, over the weekend to play in the 3M Augusta Invitational where it finished in 13th place.

After playing just one round in late February at the Dickson Tournament in Houston, the invitational served as Troy’s official opening to the spring season.

A total of 15 teams competed in the 54-hole, par-72 event. Several of the participating teams were ranked in golfstats.com’s top 100, including No. 21 Purdue.

Troy sat in the back third of the group throughout the event, opening in 11th place after day one before falling to 14th after day two. The Trojans inched up to 13th after the final round on Sunday.

Troy shot 21-over as a team on Friday as every team posted above-par numbers except for Georgia. Junior Bianca Lohbauer led the Trojans with a 1-over par.

As a team, the Trojans had a similar day in round two on Saturday, posting a 22-over par performance.

Junior Sarah Harrison, who is from Augusta, was Troy’s top performer during the round by posting a 4-over 76 and improving her scorecard by eight shots.

Harrison improved again on the final day, shooting a 1-over 73, while Lobhauer shot a 3-over 75.

Lobhauer placed 33rd individually while Harrison finished tied for 57th.

Troy shot 59-over par during the invitational, finishing just two shots shy of 12th place.

The Trojans will be back in action this weekend when they return to Georgia for the Henssler Financial Intercollegiate in Kennesaw, Georgia.