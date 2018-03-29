/Men’s tennis head coach Scott Kidd retires

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Fifth-year men’s tennis Head Coach Scott Kidd announced Monday that he will retire at the end of the spring season.

by

Michael Shipma

Sports Editor

After five years as head coach of the Troy men’s tennis team, Scott Kidd announced that he will be retiring after this season.

“I have learned so much as a coach during my time here at Troy University,” Kidd said in a statement released Monday.

“I am saddened but excited about the next chapter for my career

and life.

“I will never forget all people who have supported Troy men’s tennis in our community and University. I have no doubt that Troy men’s tennis will continue to build and be the successful program it has always been. Go Trojans!”

Under Kidd, the Trojans have a 62-49 dual match record and are currently 10-9 so far in the spring season. He also led Troy to a Sun Belt Conference Championship in 2015, a year when he was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year.

“We wish him nothing but the best in the future,” said Athletic Director Jeremy McClain.

“His efforts with our men’s tennis program on the court have brought a high level of success, and we will look to build on that success as we begin the search for our next head coach.”

Following his announcement, Troy announced it will begin its search for Kidd’s replacement.