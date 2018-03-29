/Eva Fabrius-Bjerre’s 11th-place finish helps Troy to 7th at Henssler

Troy Athletics photo Junior Antonia Poate was one of five Trojans to finish in the top 40 on the individual scoreboard at the Henssler Financial hosted by Kennesaw State. Her back-to-back 6-over rounds to finish the tournament helped her climb the rankings.

by

Daniel Hunt

Staff Writer

Eva Fabricus-Bjerre earned an 11th place individual finish of 6-over par, leading the way for the Troy women’s golf team to secure seventh place in the Henssler Financial on Tuesday.

The Trojans traveled to Kennesaw, Georgia, on Monday to compete against 10 teams in the two-day invitational hosted by Kennesaw State. The field of competition included No. 19-ranked Kent State, which walked away with the first place overall finish and three top-10 placements.

Troy concluded the tournament with an overall score of 310-309-296 in just the second two-day event of the season.

The Trojans shot 39-over par while managing to combine for 13 birdies and a 310 total score in the opening round. Troy was able to progress each round and brought the score down to 309 in the second and 296 in the third.

Fabricus-Bjerre finished the first round 5-over par, but shaved three strokes off her score during the back nine of round two. Her 2-over par finish was highlighted by five consecutive pars.

The freshman ended the third round 1-under par with a total score of 222. Her nine-spot climb while posting a 77-74-71 was a team high.

Bianca Lohbauer birdied three times to finish round one, but five bogeys in the back nine of round two brought her to 6-over par. Four birdies in the final day gave her enough of a lift to finish in a tie for 23rd place at 11-over par.

Lindsey Harrison, Antonia Poate and Sarah Harrison all finished in the top 40 with a total score of 234, 236 and 237, respectively. Harrison tied for the 37th spot, while Poate clinched 39th place.

Sarah Harrison managed to climb eight spots to finish with the 40th-best score.

Bria Jansen rounded out the lineup for Troy. Her 81-80-82 spread totaled 243 to land her in a tie for 48th place.

The Trojans will be back on the fairway on Sunday, April 1, in Morganton, North Carolina, to compete in the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate.