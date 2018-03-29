/Quorum issue delays SGA

by

Asem Abdelfattah

Staff Writer

The Student Government Association held its scheduled meeting Tuesday, but with barely a quorum present.

According to rulesonline.com, “a quorum of an assembly is such a number as must be present in order that business can be legally transacted. The quorum refers to the number present, not to the number voting.”

According to the SGA Code of Laws, “two-thirds of active senators shall constitute a quorum.”

On its weekly meeting this Tuesday, SGA had only 29 senators in attendance, not establishing quorum. It was not until Senator Adrian Bone showed up that a quorum was present and new business was conducted. The senate added the Powerlifting Club, Campus Ministry International and amendments to the senate’s code of laws to docket and passed another amendment.

Laken Berry, vice president of legislative affairs, said it was an unlikely coincidence that 15 members of the senate were absent.

“It was just a coincidence, unfortunately,” Berry said. “This is the first time this happened this year.”

The application process to become a senator has started. The application is now open and is due on Wednesday, April 4, at 4 p.m. in the SGA Office (Trojan Center room 215). An application fee of $10 is due after a student’s application is approved. The election will be held on Wednesday, April 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. via Trojan email.

Taylor Holt, director of representation, encouraged students to apply to become senators.

“Any full-time Troy student can apply to be a senator as long as they have above a 2.3 GPA and can attend weekly meetings on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.,” Holt said. “Being a part of SGA is so rewarding.

“Senators work tirelessly for students. They get to see firsthand the changes being made on campus and get to have a hand in dealing with that. At the end of the day, that’s the best feeling.”