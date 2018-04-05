/Troy softball tops FAMU at home

(PHOTO/ Zenith Shrestha) Junior third baseman Madeline Porter went 2-3 at the plate in Troy’s 9-1 win over Florida A&M at home Wednesday. The win was the first of a doubleheader at the Troy Softball Complex.

by

Scott Shelton

Staff Writer

The Troy softball team won its first game in its series at Georgia State on Friday, but lost both games of the series doubleheader on Saturday.

It followed up those games with back-to-back wins in a midweek doubleheader at home against Florida A&M.

The Trojans are now seventh in the Sun Belt Conference standings with a conference record of 5-7 and an overall record of 20-17 following 9-1 and 4-3 results against the Rattlers.

After the team’s game one victory over the hosting Panthers, Troy Head Coach Beth Mullins noted her team’s performance in the 4-1 win.

“I am really proud of our girls today,” Mullins said. “I thought we had really good pitching, defense and timely hitting.”

In game one, freshman pitcher Annie Willis allowed a solo homerun in the first inning, but held the Panthers scoreless the rest of the way.

In the first four innings, Troy managed to get only three batters on base, all of which came from walks.

The Trojans didn’t get a hit until the fifth inning when junior catcher Kaylee Hussey singled to center field.

Hope Hernandez followed with a double to center field advancing Hussey to third.

Troy took its first lead of the game in the fifth when Hussey and Hernandez both scored thanks to a Taylor Corbett single which brought both runners home.

In the sixth inning, Bailey Taylor broke her bat on a base hit, driving in Kyndal Riddick.

Troy added another insurance run when Brooke Echols hit a sacrifice fly to send Madeline Porter home and make the score 4-1.

Willis pitched her seventh complete game of the season on her way to her ninth win of the year. The freshman struck out six batters and leads Troy’s pitching rotation with a 1.65 ERA.

In the first game on Saturday, the Trojans struck first in the second inning when Hernandez scored Echols on an RBI double.

The Trojans improved that lead when Hussey hit her third home run of the season in the sixth inning.

Later in the sixth inning, the Panthers tied the game at two runs each with a pair of RBI singles.

Neither team scored in the seventh inning, and the game went to extra innings. Peyton Glover came in to relieve Willis, who pitched six innings and struck out three batters.

Both defenses held strong as the game went to 12 innings making it Troy’s longest game this season.

The Panthers scored in the bottom of the 12th inning to take the game 3-2.

In five innings, Glover struck out six batters and allowed one run resulting in her taking the loss for the game.

In game three, Georgia State took the lead early with a lead-off home run.

In the second inning, the Panthers scored off a bases-loaded walk which was followed by Ivie Drake hitting a grand slam to give Georgia State a 6-0 lead.

Glover entered the game as relief for Claire Graves.

In the third inning, Troy scored its first run of the game off a throwing error by the Panthers.

Troy could not generate runs until the seventh inning when senior Carli Kayler hit her first home run of the season.

Porter drove in a run with an RBI single, but the Trojans’ rally fell short as the team fell 6-2.

Four days later, Porter and the Trojans returned home, where it bounced back from two straight losses with a series split with FAMU.

The first contest was never really in question, as Troy exploded for eight runs in the second inning to take a commanding lead that it didn’t give up the rest of the way.

Snyder and Porter were once again at the forefront of that offensive attack. Porter went 2-3 with a double, and Snyder picked up two RBI’s thanks to a home run in the second frame.

The rubber match was much more competitive, as the Rattlers came back from a 3-1 deficit to steal a win on Troy’s home turf.

Glover suffered the loss for the Trojans in the circle, despite striking out 10 batters in her six innings of work.

Troy recorded nine hits in the game, but couldn’t bring runners home after the third inning to fall prey to the visitors.

The team will now look to get back on track when it travels to Boone, North Carolina, for a series with the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Troy will play two games on Saturday and one on Sunday.