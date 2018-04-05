/SGA holds last meeting of semester

(PHOTO/ Pawan Khanal) SGA senators discuss changes to the code of ethics during their last meeting of the semester.

by

Asem Abdelfattah

Staff Writer

The current Student Government Association (SGA) met for the last time this semester on Tuesday, passing a few amendments to the homecoming queen selection process and its code of laws.

Senator Morgan Tew, a junior biomedical sciences major from Eclectic and the director of representation-elect, was the patron of an amendment, which according to her would give all students running for homecoming queen a fair chance.

Previously, the selection process for homecoming consisted of two interviews conducted by faculty and a popular vote with a percentage breakdown of 40 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

The amendment changed the percentage breakdown to 45 percent for the popular vote and 55 percent for the interview. However, the amendment does not state anything else about the interview process, including the number of interviews, the number of faculty on a panel, how the faculty judge the applicants or how the judges are chosen. These details are left to the discretion of the director of representation and the homecoming planning committee.

Tew said some applicants who were not part of a large organization, typically Greek, felt like they did not have a chance to win at all.

“Some girls who want to run for homecoming queen end up not applying because the Greek community in Troy has a strong impact on the popular vote,” Tew said. “This amendment gives these girls a fair shot with the judges.”

Other amendments include, but are not limited to, raising the minimum GPA requirement for being a senate member from 2.25 to 2.30, supreme court justice from 2.25 to 2.50 and executive officer from 2.50 to 2.70.