/Students donate canned food to fight hunger

by

Asem Abdelfattah

Staff Writer

As part of Greek Week, the Can Castle Competition took place Monday as an engaging way for Greek organizations to donate canned food to the Troy community.

“The contest is judged based on who has the biggest and best looking can castle,” said Clay Copeland, a senior marketing major from Selma and a Delta Kappa Epsilon brother. “I like that it’s a fun way to encourage Greek organizations to come together and help the Troy community.”

According to Max Herman, a graduate assistant in the office of civic engagement, the annual event has a needed impact on Troy as a city.

“Food security and poverty are two major issues in Troy,” Herman said. “It’s a huge help to have the Greek organization come together to help tackle these issues.”

“All the food donated today will go towards the Backpack for Kids or to Campus Kitchens programs,” said Olivia Laaker, a junior elementary education major from Peachtree, Georgia, and a Kappa Delta sister. “Food donations are important for Pike County, especially when school is out.”

“Pike County is a title one community which means at least 90 percent of its students are on free or reduced lunches,” Laaker said. “These students usually only have that one meal for the day, and that is why it is so important for us to reach out to them, especially during weekends and long school breaks.”

Herman said this event is a part of Greek Week, but independent students have many opportunities to help out.

“Today is just one of many opportunities to donate food, time or money,” Herman said. “Students can volunteer to help package and deliver meals through Campus Kitchens or Backpack for Kids on a weekly basis throughout the year through the Office of Civic Engagement at the university.”