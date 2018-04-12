/Troy survives 16-13 shootout at Jacksonville State

by

Michael Shipma

Sports Editor

Troy faced seven pitchers and scored 10 seventh-inning runs to come out on top in a wild, 29-run game at Jacksonville State on Wednesday night.

The Trojans’ 16-13 win marked the first time they have scored 10 runs in an innings since 2010, as well as the most total runs in a game since last season’s 16-9 victory over Hofstra.

Pitchers Levi Thomas and Sadler Goodwin each struck out four batter for the Trojans, but it was Zack Lightsey that was credited with the win despite pitching only 0.2 innings. Troy’s pitching group did just enough down the stretch to hold off the Gamecocks, who exploded for six and four runs in the sixth and ninth innings, respectively.

Singles from Brandon Lockridge and Brody Binder brought in the first three runs of the game for Troy in the first inning, which was followed up with another RBI from freshman Manning Early in the third.

After Jacksonville State put up one run in the second inning, the hosts reclaimed the lead in commanding style by scoring eight unanswered runs to take a 9-4 lead going into the seventh inning.

After that, though, it was all Troy, which scored 12 unanswered runs thanks in large part to that dominant seventh inning.

The Gamecocks tried to claw their way back into things with four runs in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Despite five errors, the Trojans finished their night with 13 hits and five players with at least two RBI’s.

Troy will now travel to Boone, North Carolina, for a conference series at Appalachian State that starts Friday at 5 p.m.