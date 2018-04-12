/Meal hacks for when you run out of flex points

by

Pradyot Sharma

Variety Editor

Running out of flex points at the tail end of the semester is not an unusual occurrence among students. Luckily, this does not condemn you to a life of ramen and macaroni and cheese! Here are some ways you can get free or cheap food in Troy:

Take full advantage of the dining hall.

If you are on an on-campus meal plan, chances are you still have a lot of swipes left. Budget out your remaining swipes if you are on the 75-block plan and maximize what you get out of each visit.

Free or low-priced meals. The Baptist Student Center offers lunch for $3 every Thursday between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Go to sporting events on campus.

Going to sporting events and getting involved with campus life is not restricted to cheering on the Trojans. Many events around campus offer free food to students sometimes.

Happy hours and dollar menus.

Sonic has happy hour deals offering half-priced slushies and 99 cent corndogs between 2-4 p.m. McDonald’s, Taco Bell and many other fast food places have dollar menus as well.