/Tie results in election of 21 at-large senators for 2018-2019

The Student Government Association elected a new group of senators for the 2018-2019 school year.

The new senators are:

Nam Dang, an international student from Vietnam, for International Programs; Courtney Bass, a sophomore elementary education major from Headland, and Ruth Fiore, a freshman elementary education major from Hoover, for the College of Education; Brady Talbert, a broadcast journalism major from Birmingham, and Mackenzie Martin, from Prattville, for the College of Communication and Fine Arts; Julia Sasser, a freshman nursing major from Birmingham, and Tyndall Cunningham, a freshman nursing major from Birmingham, for the College of Health and Human Services; Sarah Welch, a freshman marketing major from Yulee, Florida, and Aaron Klingbiel, for the College of Business; Ashlan Kelley, a freshman social science major from Andalusia, and Rachel Carter, a senior computer science major from Athens, for the College of Arts and Sciences.

Also, Shelby Austin, a junior biomedical sciences and Spanish major from Trussville, for Newman Center; Madalyn Jones, a freshman biomedical sciences major from Winchester, Tennessee, for Clements; Sarah Gillis, a freshman communication major from Montgomery, for Trojan Village; Allie Higgins, a freshman biomedical sciences major from Oxford, for Sorority Hill; and Aaron Dixon, a sophomore, for Fraternity Row.

The at-large senators are: Carter Ray, a sophomore geomatics major from Troy; Matthew Dortch, a sophomore from Birmingham; De’Korrius Johnson, a junior marketing major from Birmingham; Ashley Howell, a junior human services major from Dothan; Sydney St. John, a sophomore nursing major from Leeds; Emma Turner, a junior exercise science major from Huntsville; Sarah Mayson, a freshman social work major from Dothan; Emmie Haas, a freshman global business major from Panama City, Florida; Jennifer Grace Arnold, a freshman tourism management major from Greenville; Sarah Baker Barnhardt, a freshman elementary education major from Monroeville; Molly Grace Womack, a freshman business major from Birmingham; Fate Calton, a freshman; Ryan Collier, from Fredericksburg, Virginia; Tristan Black, a freshman accounting major from Opelika; Rachel Rasberry, a freshman marketing major from Birmingham; Jasmine Canlas, a sophomore risk management insurance major from Excel; Camryn May, a freshman hospitality major from Panama City, Florida; Jerica Frye, a freshman biomedical sciences major; Anna Sharp, a freshman; Allie Maples, a freshman marketing major from Hartselle; and Hope Zalara, a sophomore biology major.

Update 4/12 @ noon: Tanner Duffell’s win was revoked after SGA executives learned his major was not in the College of Business. Aaron Klingbiel, who was the third place winner in the election, was awarded the senator position.