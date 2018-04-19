/Spectrum Alliance’s annual event promotes second chance for prom

by

Lacey Alexander

Staff Writer

Spectrum Alliance at Troy University is giving college students the opportunity to have prom again — this time with fewer rules.

Spectrum will be hosting a “Second Chance Prom” this weekend, an event that encourages attendees to bring whatever date and wear whatever attire they want.

Carleigh Sherman, a junior business major from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the current president of Spectrum, said the event has been happening annually for over seven years and has always been for anyone who wanted to try prom again.

“A lot of people in the queer community in Alabama did not get to go to prom with the person they wanted to go with,” Sherman said. “So we provide an opportunity for people to have a second chance at prom.”

Finn Nelson, a junior graphic design major from Pike Road and the public relations contact for Spectrum, said the event allowed him to have the prom experience he didn’t have in high school.

“I didn’t get to go to prom because I couldn’t dress how I wanted,” Nelson said. “I like Second Chance Prom because I can wear what I want, and I can go with friends that accept me for me.”

Spectrum’s vice president Courtney Batchelor, a junior sociology major from Ariton, said the event is a chance for a lot of same-sex couples who may not have gotten to attend their high school prom together to go with whom they wish.

“It’s a chance to have that experience the way it was meant to be had and not the way it’s forced upon you,” Batchelor said.

Batchelor said that though she was skeptical, she attended the event last year.

“It was one of the best experiences of my life,” she said. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Spectrum member Sidney Coker, a senior English major from Tallassee, said second chance prom is also much more laid-back and accessible than high school prom.

“We don’t have a bunch of rules set up, and it doesn’t cost over a hundred bucks like high school prom might have,” Coker said. “It’s music that you actually want to dance to, and it’s people you actually feel comfortable being around.”

Spectrum Alliance meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Patterson Hall to discuss topics concerning the LGBTQ+ community.

For specifics on location and topic, anyone is welcome to join the Facebook group Troy Spectrum Alliance.

“We promote diversity on campus, and we want to educate the community,” Sherman said. “We provide a safe space to people regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.”

Second Chance Prom will be held at the Arboretum on April 20 at 9 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $5 and can be purchased in the Trojan Center food court or at the door.