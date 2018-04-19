/Greek Man and Woman of the Year named

(PHOTO/ Emmie Haas) Douglas Dick (left) and Meredith Durden (right) received Greek Man and Woman of the Year awards.

by

Abby Taylor

Online Content Editor

Two members of the Greek community, Douglas Dick and Meredith Durden, received Greek Man and Woman of the Year awards. The awards were given to one male and one female student nominated by their respective sorority or fraternity.

“It’s a huge honor to be selected,” said Dick, a senior risk management insurance major from Panama City and member of Alpha Tau Omega, who was given the title “Greek Man of the Year.”

Durden, a senior risk management insurance major from Montgomery and member of Alpha Gamma Delta, was awarded with Greek Woman of the Year.

“It is such an honor to receive this award,” Durden said. “This award is symbolic of how special my time at Troy has been and how thankful I am for the past four years.

“Receiving this award has inspired me to continue to pour into younger students and share my love and passion for Troy.”

Both Durden and Dick represent their Greek communities, and Dick said he is thankful for his fraternity and university.

“It’s been a joy and privilege to serve the university in various ways, and it’s meaningful and humbling to have the recognition,” he said. “I’m thankful for all the men in ATO who encouraged me and have helped me grow.”

Barbara Patterson, director of student involvement, said the Greek organizations were sent an instruction sheet on how to nominate a candidate. Organizations were required to submit a short essay on why they nominated their candidate.

“Those nomination sheets are given to a committee within Order of Omega,” Patterson said. “That committee reads all of the nominations and then they come together and they vote on those (nominations).”

Other requirements included high campus involvement, those who have made an impact on fellow students and those who have a passion for Troy University by serving the campus.

Patterson said that students who received the award represent their community.

“I think it (receiving the award) reflects the love that they (recipients) have given to Greek life,” Patterson said. “Most of the Greek recipients, Greek Man and Woman of the Year, serve the university in varying aspects.

“I hope that they (recipients) feel that it is a recognition of the love their fellow students have for them.”