/Troy SGA adds second international seat to senate

by

Asem Abdelfattah

Staff Writer

The new Student Government Association (SGA) for the 2018-2019 academic year met for the first time this week, passing an amendment that will add another international seat to the senate beginning next fall.

The senate passed an amendment of Section 302 in Title III Legislative Branch that increases the number of seats representing international students from one seat to two. According to Alex Reynolds, a sophomore nursing major from Dothan and the vice president of legislative affairs, the amendment is “effective immediately,” which means the seat will be “available in the next vacancy election this fall.”

The senate also passed the constitution of the American Association of University Women at Troy University, making it an official student organization. According to the organization’s constitution, its purpose is “to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research.”

SGA President Gus McKenzie said he is taking applications for positions in his presidential cabinet. The positions available include Chief of Staff, Collegiate Legislature Committee, Women’s History Month Committee, International Involvement Team, Supreme Court, Traffic Appeals, City Relations, Minority Relations Committee, Community Service Coordinator and STARS Committee.

Any Troy student with a GPA of 2.5 or higher can apply to these positions. The application can be found at troyuniversity.formstack.com/forms/presidential_cabinet_application.

Committee chairs from the previous senate talked to current senators about their committees to give them an idea about each committee’s purpose and tasks.

“I’m very excited to work with this group of phenomenal senators,” Reynolds said. “I’m very optimistic, and I think we have a lot to accomplish.

“We have relatively young senators, which would be different than usual but definitely not worse.”