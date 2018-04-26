/Troy track teams set personal bests at War Eagle Invitational

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Freshmen Amir Harris (left) and Jared Hayes hit career bests in the 400- meter dash, at 47.29 and 47.31 for third and fourth places, respectively.

by

Wesley Kirchharr

Staff Writer

The Troy track and field team saw several personal records fall at Auburn’s War Eagle Invitational last weekend, posting one overall win amongst some of the nation’s top talent. Athletes from Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Yale, Villanova and South Alabama made appearances at the two-day meet on The Plains.

Troy’s Daniel Glick highlighted the weekend as he took the top spot in the men’s 1,500-meter run. Glick, fresh off a season-best performance last week, finished just over the four-minute mark at 4:01.91. Glick edged Auburn’s Jack Rodgers by two seconds to secure the top slot.

In the women’s 1,500-meter event, Krystin Guirey earned the runner-up spot with a personal best time of 4:47.07. The junior fell just two seconds shy of Ole Miss’ Alexa King.

Sara Zylstra rounded out Troy’s medaling distance runners as she took third place in the 5,000-meter run. Zylstra finished with a time of 20:26.44, narrowly edging out fellow Trojan Jenna Oden.

In the 400-meter dash, a duo of Troy freshmen both set personal records to earn the third and fourth place spots.

Amir Harris and Jared Hayes ran times of 47.29 and 47.31, respectively.

The pair fell behind a duo of Auburn sophomores, who both finished with times within the 45-second mark, less than half a second from the all-time facility record.

The Trojans are set to compete in the prestigious Penn Relays in Pennsylvania this weekend. The five-day meet features over 15,000 athletes from all over the country and abroad.

As of last weekend, the only schools from Alabama that are scheduled to attend are Troy and Auburn.

Following this meet, there is only one more meet until the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships starting on May 11.