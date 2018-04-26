/Tropolitan supports national campaign to increase student media funding

by

At a time when student publications across the country are losing funding, Melissa Gomez, the editor-in-chief of the University of Florida’s The Independent Florida Alligator, has proclaimed a nationwide campaign called #SaveStudentNewsrooms.

“The whole idea behind the call-to-action day was to start a conversation about the state of student media in the U.S.,” Gomez told CNN in an interview.

Troy’s student publications are slated to have their scholarship funds reduced this upcoming academic year as part of a universitywide tightening of scholarship budgets.

The national campaign, along with raising awareness about the lack of funding in student media, also stresses the importance of independence in editorial content.

Maintaining independence of editorial content is vital for student publications to serve their purpose.

Serving the student body sometimes involves being critical of university administration and policies it implements. The 1967 U.S. District Court ruling on Dickey v. State Board of Education created precedent for student publications in the state to report on issues without fear of censorship.

This independence has allowed the Tropolitan to report on vital issues, and we have been regionally recognized for public service journalism.

Over the past year, the Tropolitan has reported issues concerning the student body, including mold in dorm rooms, problems at the Pointe apartments and a controversial class on seduction.

The Tropolitan stands by this movement, and the editorial team believes in the importance of independent student media with a purpose of serving the student body with high standards of journalistic integrity.