/GOODBYE COLUMN: Being a journalist is about determination, public service and the truth

by

Sable Riley

Editor-in-Chief

I started on the staff as a meek, inexperienced sophomore with zero knowledge of what I was getting myself into. I had taken no journalism classes, but was interested in multimedia journalism as a major, and wanted to get involved on campus.

I was extremely nervous on my first interview, where I had to talk to two newly hired professors in the theater department, as I had never really seen myself as a socially eloquent person.

I extensively studied how to write a good news article; I’d never written one before. I took guidance by reading others’ articles.

Here at the Trop, we give awards to recognize those who performed well. Our awards take the shape of two Avengers collectible action figures, a Buzz Lightyear action figure and a porcelain owl. I’m not sure why. That was the tradition when I was a writer, and I have carried on this mysteriously-rooted tradition during my term as editor-in-chief.

After my first article was published, I received the Captain America figure for the best writer for the week. It may sound silly, but I was honored — and hooked.

As a writer for the Arts and Entertainment section, I learned about journalism and how different it is from creative writing, which was fortunate for me. I met many interesting people and was able to attend many spectacular events. My favorite event had to be the 7 Bridges concert hosted by the Troy Arts Council. The artists were the nicest people, and their show honored the Eagles in the best way.

As an editor for the Arts and Entertainment section, I became critical of my own work and that of the Tropolitan as a whole. I saw its potential and wanted to honor the legacy of the Tropolitan. So, I ran for editor-in-chief, and to my shock, was granted the position.

In this role, I’ve learned the intricacies of coordinating a newspaper, the importance of leadership and the value of friendship.

I’ve learned being in journalism requires tough skin. Our job is to give people the news, and in that way, be of service to our community; however, not everyone will appreciate it. In fact, some people will decry it.

There’s still work to be done at the Trop, and I have faith that my successor, Zach Henson, will take on the task of continuing the Trop’s legacy as seriously as he takes on his task of pursuing the truth. I have hope the staff and editorial team will show up and show out in the coming year.

Farewell, my friends, supporters and hecklers, that is all — but that’s not all she wrote.