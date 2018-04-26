/#23 Mississippi State shuts out Troy 7-0

by

Scott Shelton

Staff Writer

The Troy softball team fell 7-0 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a mid-week showdown against No. 23 Mississippi State.

With the loss, Troy’s record moves to 28-21 overall and 12-10 in the Sun Belt Conference.

The team debuted a new uniform in support of cancer awareness and Mississippi State player, Alex Wilcox.

The Trojans found themselves in a hole early when the Bulldogs plated two runs in the second inning.

Troy kept Mississippi State in check until the fifth inning, when the Bulldogs scored four runs in the fifth inning and added another in the sixth.

Junior pitcher Peyton Glover started the game, but Claire Graves came in as relief after the Bulldogs’ string of runs in the fifth inning.

The Bulldogs held the Trojans to no hits until the fifth inning when Madeline Porter got on base, but the following batters could not generate any more offense.

The Trojans were limited greatly by the Mississippi State defense and nine strikeouts by pitcher Holly Ward.

Troy fell in a 7-0 hole in the bottom of the seventh inning and could not generate any offense. Ward walked Katie Webb to record Troy’s second base runner, but the Trojans could not capitalize.

The Trojans went down in order in five of the seven innings and lost 7-0 to the Bulldogs.

Next, the Trojans will play their last home series against Sun Belt Conference opponent Texas State.