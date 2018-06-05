/Troy University Board of Trustees approves tuition increase

by

Zach Henson

Editor-in-Chief

According to a statement from Troy University, the Board of Trustees approved an increase in tuition for the 2018-2019 school year.

An increase of $9 per credit hour for undergraduate classes and $8 per credit hour for graduate classes brings the price of one credit hour to $325 for undergraduate classes and $425 for graduate classes.

This increases undergraduate class tuition 2.8 percent and graduate class tuition 1.9 percent. A full-time undergraduate student, who is required to take at least 12 hours per semester, can expect to see a tuition increase of at least $108 per semester.

According to the release, 22 percent of Troy’s budget comes from state funding.

“Increasing tuition is never a decision that is taken lightly,” the statement said. “We (Troy leadership) continue to be committed to making every effort to identify opportunities to reduce expenses whenever possible without compromising services to students.”