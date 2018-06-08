/Shots fired near campus

by

Troy University issued an S.O.S. warning Friday at 12:44 p.m. reporting shots fired at the intersection of University Avenue and Brundidge Street.

The University urged students to stay away from this area until an all clear was issued.

According to University Police Chief John McCall, the shots were fired around 12:15 p.m. and one man recieved a minor leg injury due to a gunshot. He was transported to the Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities are looking for an undescribed suspect, but there is no threat or danger to university students, he said.

The university issued an all clear message via the S.O.S. system at 1:21 p.m.