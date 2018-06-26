/Walmart reopened after bomb threat

by

After the Troy Walmart was evacuated due to a possible bomb threat on Sunday, the Troy Police Department has allowed Walmart to reopen for business.

According to the Troy Messenger, Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said the building was evacuated due to “an abundance of caution,” prompting a K-9 trained in explosive detection to be brought in.

The business was cleared and searched, but no threats were located.

Police are still investigating the event. The Tropolitan contacted the Troy Police Department to check for updates in the case and is waiting for a response.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.