(PHOTO/ Chris Wallace) John Grice, a 2018 graduate in accounting from Troy, speaks with potential employers at the School of Accountancy’s annual “Meet the Firms” event.

(PHOTO/ Chris Wallace) John Grice, a 2018 graduate in accounting from Troy, speaks with potential employers at the School of Accountancy’s annual “Meet the Firms” event.

Accounting event allows students to meet potential employers

by

Luke Brantley

Contributor

Troy University accounting majors met with potential employers on Wednesday during the annual “Meet the Firms” event.

Similar to a career fair, the event consisted of recruiters from different organizations coming to talk with students about employment and internship opportunities.

The event took place in Bibb Graves Hall from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The represented organizations included accounting firms, government entities and private industries.

According to Amanda Paul, an assistant professor for the School of Accountancy, the goal of the event is “to give our students an opportunity for a face-to-face meeting with recruiters to hopefully get jobs and internships.”

“I am excited to meet with the individuals who I might be working with in just a few short years,” said Emily Snider, a senior accounting major from Ariton. “It is a great reminder that all the schoolwork will be more than worth it when I am able to work in such a meaningful profession.”

“We’re looking for the future leaders of our firm,” said Jake Kitchens, a recruiter representing the accounting firm Draffin and Tucker, LLP. “Almost all of our hires are directly out of schools.”

Paul said that the annual event also gives students the opportunity to practice their professional communications skills, such as making eye contact and having a good handshake. Accounting students are also encouraged to prepare a professional resume to give to potential employers.

There were 13 organizations signed up to represent themselves at the event.

“We are always so appreciative that the recruiters come back year after year to meet and support our students and offer them opportunities,” Paul said.