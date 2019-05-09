Advice from a former student: How to succeed at Troy

by

Emma Daniel photo

Emma Daniel hugs her brother, Jeff Daniel, at his graduation from Troy University in 2009.

Jeff Daniel graduated from Troy in 2007 and later gave the following advice to his younger sister Emma, who is now a Troy student. She said his advice still rings true.

1. Learn how to say no. I wish I’d done more of it. It’s the old cliché: If someone is really upset about you turning them down so you can study, they probably aren’t really your friend. At the same time, don’t be afraid to turn down hangouts because of schoolwork.

2. In that same vein, don’t be a workaholic: It’s all about balance.

3. Find what you want to do, and go after it. If you have doubts, listen to them and try to adjust if necessary.

4. GO TO CLASS.

5. Find a good study group in your major.

6. I’m not going to tell you to not party or anything like that. Just don’t let it get in the way of why you’re in school.

7. You’re going to screw up a lot (I did). Just try to do better next time.

8. CALL YOUR FAMILY AT LEAST ONCE A WEEK.

9. GET SLEEP.

10. Seriously, get sleep. Don’t procrastinate. When you do procrastinate (you will), don’t wait so long to get work done that you have to pull all-nighters. I’m convinced I’d have had a much easier time if I’d just gotten sleep. I ended up with a good GPA, but I’m sure I’d have done better if I’d just structured my time better.

11. Budget your time and money!

12. Have fun when it’s that time; study when it’s that time.

13. I’m not going to say, “Enjoy these years; they’re the best years of your life.” Whatever. Basically, think about the advice you’re given or that’s being forced upon you, and take it with a grain of salt (i.e., this bit of nonsense I’m sending you).

14. Your professors are people, too, just like Dad, Mom and myself. Except Nokes — he’s awesome.

Jeff Daniel was a political science major here and is a graduate teaching assistant at Auburn University. Nokes, mentioned in No. 14, is Dr. Scott Nokes, associate professor of English. Emma Daniel, who is from Dothan, was a sophomore in the spring, majoring in multimedia journalism.