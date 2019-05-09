Assistance for students in the military

by

Military students and dependents can study, print, and receive advice and assistance at Troy for Troops in the Trojan Center.

If you are military-affiliated and attend Troy University, there is an organization to help you.

Troy for Troops helps veterans, active-duty personnel and dependents adjust to college life.

The Trojan Center houses Troy for Troops at the Troy campus, but it is also located at other Alabama campuses of Troy University. The organization is expanding in Alabama, as well as into Georgia and Florida.

School, career

Danielle Pankey, who is a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve, is the director of Troy for Troops and oversees it on the home campus.

“What we do here is focus on academic support as well as career transitional services,” Pankey said. “We link with food pantries, career services, résumé writing, and we provide literacy seminars. Internally, what I do is act as a central point of contact.”

Pankey helps to give information and solve issues that military-affiliated students may face.

The Troy for Troops Center has a day room, computer lab and lounge for students.

Limited access

The center is secured from anyone not authorized. You have to be military-affiliated. ROTC students who are not commissioned cannot be granted access to all resources offered in Troy for Troops.

The organization publicizes itself through flyers, IMPACT sessions and local newspapers. Pankey attempts to reach out to faculty and deans for exposure as well.

“I found out about Troy for Troops through signs on campus,” said Brandon Grantham, a criminal justice major from Brantley, Alabama, who was a senior in the spring.

“It’s given me a place to study and print things.”

Grantham serves in the U.S. Navy and was a student worker in Troy for Troops.

Troy for Troops is always seeking to expand and publicize itself and is open to suggestions.

“I definitely think that they could send out emails about events and resources related to Troy for Troops for military-affiliated students,” said LeighAnn Perry, a business management major from Mobile, Alabama, who was a senior in the spring.

“I would love to get involved.”

Military programs

Perry is also in the U.S. Army and is not affiliated with the ROTC program in Troy. She many students may not know about Troy for Troops but would benefit from it.

The university offers Army and Air Force ROTC programs. Many students are current service members, veterans, members of Reserves or National Guards, or military dependents.