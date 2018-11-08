Basketball splits opening weekend

by

Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

The Troy women’s basketball team came out firing in its preseason matchup versus West Florida, cruising to the 88-71 win. The Trojans pushed the floor and forced the Argonauts into 28 turnovers, which led to 31 Trojan points.

The Trojans also matched up against Florida State on Tuesday, falling 103-67 in on the road in Tallahassee, Florida.

The first two quarters on the game stayed relatively close as Toni Brewer for the Argonauts put up a game-best 33 points. The Argonauts took a 33-32 lead with 5:21 remaining in the second quarter just to watch the Trojans finish the half on a 12-2 run.

In the second half of play, Troy never looked back. Its double-digit lead was chipped away a few times but never fell shorter than 7. Troy ended the game with a 17-point advantage. The final score was 88-71.

Troy had three women in double figures with preseason All-Sun Belt second teamer Sky’Lynn Holmes leading the charge with 14 points. Holmes went 6-of-10 from the floor.

Preseason first team All-Sun Belt pick Kayla Robinson racked up 12 points of her own, and freshman Tyra Johnson put up 10 points in 15 minutes of play.

Senior Amahni Upshaw hauled in 15 rebounds to lead all players.

“It’s not how we wanted to look, ” Troy Head Coach Chanda Rigby said. “It looked like an exhibition. Everyone wanted to show what they could do and maybe tried to do too much.

“Our system doesn’t work if you don’t dominate on the boards, and I don’t think we did that tonight.”

Troy traveled to Florida State University on Tuesday but will be back in action at home on Monday to take on the Samford University Bulldogs.

Last season, Troy and Samford matched up twice. Troy fell to Samford in a non-conference match up and then again in a tournament hosted by Tulane.