Business school gets AACSB accreditation

by

Ora Nelson

Staff Writer

The Sorrell College of Business’ Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accreditation means new things for Troy University.

“We’ve had different kinds of accreditations since the early 90s, but AACSB is truly the highest level of business school accreditation in the world,” said Dr. Judson Edwards, the dean of Sorrell College of Business.

The process to apply for AACSB accreditation started officially in 2012 with the submission of an “eligibility application.” Troy cut 17 programs and concentrations from curriculum down to the three majors there are today.

“It was really about focusing on high quality, and we wanted to provide more depth to our program,” Edwards said.

AACSB accreditation lasts for five years before a team from AACSB will visit Troy University to ensure that their standards are being met and the university is improving.

“They’re constantly raising their standards, and it’s our job to raise ours, as well,” Edwards said. “When employers see that a student has graduated from an AACSB accredited school, it’s recognition to employers that you received a high-quality education.”

“I think it makes your degree look better,” said Hunter Hornady, a senior global business major from Birmingham.

“It shows businesses that I’m worth investing in,” said Jeremy Johnson, a junior financial economics major from Benton Harbor, Michigan. “It makes what I’m doing (at Troy) more valuable to me.”

Some companies will not provide tuition reimbursements if an employee did not attend an AACSB-accredited business school.

“You always have that thought in the back of your mind that someone might not give you a job because you don’t come from an accredited school,” said Cameron Capps, a senior marketing major from Andalusia. “So, this definitely impacts my future.”

“If you look at the AACSB school list, you see some of the best universities in the country on that list,” Edwards said.

The AACSB accreditation applies to everyone who has earned a degree from Troy University, along with current and future students who earn a business degree.

“We went through both the business and accounting accreditation at the same time,” said Steve Grice, the director of the School of Accountancy. “We are awaiting ratification of the AACSB International Accounting accreditation.

“When we get that — and we’re hopeful that we will — we will join 189 institutions in the world that have both accreditations.”

There is further information on the Sorrell College of Business’ webpage about the accreditation and its meaning for students.