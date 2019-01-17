Career Services helping Troy students get hired

by

Erin Jones

Staff Writer

For many college students finding a job can seem like a rather daunting process, but this is primarily because some simply don’t know how. Emily Reiss, a career counselor on campus, regularly helps students with the job hunting process by providing the essentials they need to know throughout the hiring process.

“One of the best ways to find a job is through networking,” Reiss said. “This can be done by using connections you already have such as your family, friends, professors and mentors or by developing new contacts through phone calls, emails and meeting in person.”

Reiss says it’s best to start early, not wait until senior year to start making connections.

Reiss also said some websites such as LinkedIn provide useful resources which can help further grow your network. LinkedIn is also helpful, because you can look for professionals in your particular field of interest. Once you’ve developed this network, you can utilize it to look for job vacancies.

If you don’t have any network connections or there aren’t any job vacancies, the next option is to begin job searching locally. This can be through websites like Sodexo and Indeed, or by just calling local businesses to ask if they are hiring.

Emma Carroll, a sophomore human resources major from Grand Bahama, Bahamas, says Sodexo “responded really fast,” allowing her to start working about a month after she applied.

“It was convenient for me since I’m an international student,” Carroll said.

Reiss recommends using a website called “Handshake” which allows students to explore jobs, companies and internships and to make connections.

“When inquiring about a job, a student should state their name, how they found out about the job and why they are interested,” Reiss said. “They should also bring or attach a copy of their updated resume.”

When turning in an application, the resume and cover letter should be specific to the position and company you are applying for. Reiss also says not to make it all about you, but rather to “convey what you can do for the company, not what the company can do for you.”

“Be honest, consistent and concise,” Reiss said. “Do not lie or stretch the truth on your resume because an employer is likely to ask questions about your experience during an interview.”

She also recommends trying to condense the resume to be only one page long and to use a professional font, color and structure. Online resume templates are also a good resource, but make sure it fits the guidelines of a professional resume and draws attention to the right places.

After this, the applicant must wait for a call back. Depending on the employer, you might be asked to come in for an interview. Appropriate attire should be worn to the interview, and you should be prepared to answer any questions the interviewer might ask. Be truthful in your answers but remain professional throughout.

Students can make an appointment with Career Services by calling 334-670-3217 or emailing troycareer@troy.edu.