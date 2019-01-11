Chip Lindsey addresses Trojan fans for first time

by

Wesley Kirchharr

Sports Editor

Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey held his first press conference as a Trojan on Friday morning, expressing excitement for his return to Troy.

The press conference welcomed long-time fans and enthusiasts alike as Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain, and Coach Lindsey spoke about the recent coaching changes.

“This football program is in a place it’s never been,” said McClain. “When we started this search, the focus was on finding someone who could take the ball and run with it. I told our players, I have zero interest in taking a step backwards.”

Hawkins and McClain showed their support of Lindsey, explaining how they believe that Lindsey can continue the winning tradition started by Neal Brown.

Lindsey is no stranger to winning as his 2017 Auburn offense won the SEC Championship and made a run at a BCS Championship. Auburn’s offense under Lindsey’s coordination also scored 327 points in 2017, breaking the school record.

“I’m just so excited to be back home,” said Lindsey during the press conference. “Today I got up and I said that I couldn’t believe that I’m the head football coach here. It’s a dream come true for me.”

Lindsey served as the Troy quarterbacks coach in 2010, a season ending with a New Orleans Bowl victory. Lindsey saw the Trojans total the second most passing touchdowns in school history during that season.

“I want to build on this championship culture that’s been established, and I will do that,” said Lindsey. “We’re going to play a fun and exciting brand of football. Our goal is to remain one of the premier Group of 5 programs in the country, that’s what we’re here to do.”

Lindsey inherits a Troy program that has 31 wins in the past three seasons and boasts three bowl wins along with three consecutive 10-win seasons.

Read more about Lindsey’s hire, contract details and plans to interact with the student body in the Jan. 17 issue of the Tropolitan.