Chip Lindsey replaces Neal Brown as football head coach

by

Scott Shelton

Staff Writer

Chip Lindsey, the Kansas offensive coordinator, will be Troy University’s new head football coach, replacing Neal Brown, according to Football Scoop.

Lindsey left his position as offensive coordinator at Auburn in December and joined Les Miles’ staff at Kansas in the same position.

Now, just over a month after being hired at Kansas, Lindsey is expected to be the Trojans’ next coach, replacing Neal Brown.

Troy interviewed other candidates, such as Ole Miss linebackers coach Jon Sumrall, Louisiana defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Lindsey was Troy’s quarterback coach in 2010. After a one-year stint, he left to coach at Spain Park High School in Hoover in 2011 and 2012.

In 2013, he was hired as an offensive analyst at Auburn when the team made a run to the BCS National Championship Game where the Tigers ultimately lost to Florida State.

Lindsey would also be offensive coordinator at Southern Miss and Arizona State.

He returned to the Auburn Plains in 2017 as offensive coordinator when the Tigers nearly made their first College Football Playoff appearance.