Circle K brings home awards from convention

by

Ora Nelson

Staff Writer

Troy University’s Circle K has won 10 awards and its two members elected at their district convention for improvement, community service hours and growth in Alabama.

Circle K is a community service club affiliated with Kiwanis and Key Club. It focuses and promotes leadership, fellowship and service in its members.

The annual Circle K district convention, attended by more than ten Alabama chapters, was held on March 8-10 in Mobile.

“I joined (Circle K) because I was in key club in high school,” said Jessica Stein, a sophomore marketing major from Murphysboro, Illinois and club president.

“One of my friends is a member and is trying to get me to join (Circle K),” said Lady Calderon Fuentes, a junior biomedical science major from Bogotá, Columbia. “She’s shows that they (Circle K) are really passionate about what they do.”

Stein was elected as State secretary/treasurer to serve in the organization’s district (Alabama) office along with receiving the “Ruby Distinguished Service” award (for 100+ hours) and distinguished club president.

Laura Grace Dennis, a freshman math education major from Prattville, was elected to lieutenant governor of capital division at the convention.

Bobbi Curtis, a freshman English education major from Selma, was the only one there to be awarded the “Distinguished General Member” award.

The “Ruby Distinguished Service” award was also presented to Madison Jordan, a junior biology education major from Aniston.

For participation in United Nations Children’s Fund’s (UNICEF) trick-or-treat event earlier in the year, the Troy chapter received a certificate from Circle K International along with first place for most money raised for UNICEF Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) — an international program dedicated to providing clean drinking water to people living in poverty in Haiti — in Alabama.

Troy’s Circle K won first place with the “Club Improvement Award” and “Largest Growth in Alabama Circle K International.”

The district convention recognized them with a “‘Strive for 25’ Membership Drive Accomplishment” after having membership growth of at least 25% in the previous year.

“It gets students involved,” said Ashley Baker, a senior marketing major from Huntsville. “There can never be too much help (for) people in need.”

“I think that clubs like Circle K, that try to help out their community and be a helping hand to others, are really important and really essential to Troy,” said Calderon Fuentes.

“We just want to continue our progress and keep in the same pace and direction,” said Stein.

Students can join Circle K at any time in the academic year and can contact the Troy chapter by email: circlek@troy.edu.