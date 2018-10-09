Classes cancelled for Hurricane Michael

by

Zach Henson

Editor-in-Chief

Troy University at Troy classes are cancelled after 5 p.m. Tuesday and all day Wednesday due to Hurricane Michael, according to a university relations statement.

“Recent forecasts indicate that severe conditions related to Hurricane Michael may impact the Troy Campus on Wednesday,” the statement said. “The safety of the University community is our highest priority.”

Hurricane Michael is currently a category 2 storm passing from the Caribbean Sea into the Gulf of Mexico. It is due to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle with category 3 strength Wednesday, according to The Weather Channel.

Category 2 hurricanes can produce wind from 96 to 110 mph and category 3 hurricanes can produce wind up to 129 mph.

Students are encouraged to take shelter on campus, where dining services and university police will still operate.

“We encourage all students, faculty and staff to monitor weather conditions and be alert for rapidly changing conditions,” said the statement.

The university is encouraging everyone to register for the university’s SOS system. Anyone can register for this emergency alert service at sos.troy.edu.

Classes are set to resume Thursday morning, pending weather conditions.

More information can be found at troy.edu/Michael.