Debut album from Gen Z singer recently released

(PHOTO/ Justin Higuchi via Flickr) Photo of Generation Z singer, Billie Eilish, performing for a crowd of videoing fans.

(PHOTO/ Justin Higuchi via Flickr) Photo of Generation Z singer, Billie Eilish, performing for a crowd of videoing fans.

by

Matt Firpo

Staff Writer

Billie Eilish is a 17-year-old Generation Z teenager and has a lot to say about it.

On Friday, March 29, Eilish released her highly anticipated debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

This album is expected to reach No. 1 on the Top 200 charts in its first week according to Billboard, making Eilish one of the first breakout stars of a new generation of music which hasn’t been tapped yet.

The 14-track album delivers a refined concept which embodies the fears of growing up. Eilish’s soft vocals contrast beautifully against string instruments and heavy bass lines make for a somber tone.

“My Invisalign is out and this is the album,” she says as an introduction on the track “!!!!!!!”.

For being so young, her music speaks wisdom beyond the age of its creator.

Eilish explores the darker side of growing up in different ways. Romantically, she explores heartbreak and separation while also embodying power in deviance.

Tracks like “bad guy,” “all the good girls go to hell” and “bury a friend” are examples of Eilish lashing out at a hurtful world.

Opposite to these new riot anthems are vulnerable moments which are instances of catharsis for Eilish. “when the party’s over,” “ilomilo” and “i love you” are songs in which her voice celebrates her strength as a performer and her ability to be sorrowful in plain sight.

As one of the first stars to emerge from Generation Z, her music says a lot about her cohorts. The kids aren’t alright, but they’re OK with that.

Eilish’s clever word-play mixed with the poignant production and writing by her brother, Finneas O’Connell, makes a statement as a rebellion.

Eilish’s message comes from a teenager who is tired of the labels the world has created for her.

For a star who appeared at the age of 13, this album exudes a mature honesty of the pain of being 17 or simply of growing up.

This album is a necessary moment in today’s music as it dwells in the sadness we refuse to address as a culture.

Billie Eilish is here to change the attitude.