Did Troy make the right call?

by

Daniel Hunt

Staff Writer

The week before Chip Lindsey was hired to be the next head football coach at Troy University, former Head Coach Neal Brown told the media that his best Trojan football team would debut this fall.

Even the most optimistic fan took his commitment with a grain of salt. A coach with three straight seasons, with at least 10 wins each, certainly piqued the interests of athletic directors across the country.

Not to say Brown is the best head coach in the country, yet, or ever will be, but there have been coaches who have produced far less results but got the opprotunity to coach some major football teams such as Kliff Kingsbury, who jumped straight from Texas Tech (NCAA) to be the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals (NFL).

If what Brown said is true about the upcoming roster, then Troy could be a big threat under new leadership.

Lindsey, fresh off a two-year stint as Auburn’s Offensive Coordinator (2017-2018), brings an impressive history to Troy in what looks like an extremely solid hire for the Trojans.

He has experience at the Division 1 level with other schools, such as Southern Miss (OC), Arizona State (OC), Troy (quarterback coach) and Kansas (OC). Lindsey resigned from Auburn in December to join Les Miles’ staff in Kansas, but quickly chose to accept the head coach position at Troy.

Like Brown when he became head coach of Troy’s football program, Lindsey will be returning to the program where he once coached.

Lindsey has a lifetime of recruiting experience in the state of Alabama. His connections will help Troy and its reputation among incoming players, an invaluable asset which will make his job easier.

Lindsey is a good fit for this program which has extremely high potential and will look to continue its success in 2019.