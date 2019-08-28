Eight meal plan scholarships up for grabs

by

Pradyot Sharma

Editor-in-Chief

The Student Government Association (SGA) is partnering with campus food vendor Sodexo and the office of Student Services to give out eight full meal scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year.

These scholarships are need based and require that the recipient be enrolled full time, in good standing with the university and maintain a GPA of 2.25 or higher, according to SGA president Morgan Long, a senior sport management major from Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

These scholarships are only for the carte blanche meal plan, which gives students unlimited access to Trojan Dining and 25 flex points each semester.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Friday, Aug. 30. Students receiving the scholarship will receive a notification on Sept. 2.

Students that have paid for a meal plan for the semester will see the scholarship applied as a billing adjustment

The link is available on SGA social media site and was emailed to all Troy students.

The scholarship will be applied as a billing adjustment if the recipient has already paid for a meal plan.