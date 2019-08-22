Escaping reality virtually

by

Editors Note: The video report was prepared by the author for Troy TrojanVision News.

Stuart Bradly

Contributor

As the reality of going back to classes set in for Troy students, the University Activities Council (UAC) provided an escape from the stress through virtual reality gaming, according to Demond Chandler, UAC’s assistant activity coordinator. Partnering with TjohnE Productions, the UAC brought virtual reality (VR) to the Hall of Honor on Aug. 14. TjohnE productions travels to college campuses to provide events such as casino night, laser tag and virtual reality games.

Beside two virtual reality headset stations, there was also a Wii console available for students to duke it out in Super Smash Brothers Brawl and a PlayStation 4 for Madden NFL 19.

“We thought it would just be a really cool idea to start off the semester with something that’s really laid back and chill for the first day of classes,” Chandler said. “The students could just come out, play games and have a good time.” “I’ve always loved video games, and I’ve always wanted to try virtual reality,” said Hunter Thompson, a freshman political science major. “It was a lot of fun.

“I may buy (a headset) if I get enough money.”

While students crowded around games of Super Smash Brothers and Madden, the virtual reality game Beat Saber seemed to have a constant line of students waiting to either try their hand or have another turn at the game.

Beat Saber uses two VR remotes that act as swords, and the player must chop up blocks to the beat of a song. “It was a lot of fun,” Thompson said. “I just wish there were a few more songs on that one.”

After this event, Chandler hopes that students will want to become more involved in UAC and come out to more events.

“One of the biggest things I wanted to get out of this event is that the University Activities Council is more than just a club,” Chandler said. “I really hope they take away from tonight that they hopefully want to join UAC and become active members of our organization and come to more events like this.”

The UAC has meetings every Monday at 5 p.m. in the Trojan Center Ballrooms.