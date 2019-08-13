Fall scrimmage, media day; Lindsey weighs in

by

Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

The Men of Troy held their first scrimmage of fall camp under first-year head coach Chip Lindsey Saturday morning with Media Day festivities following practice.

Lindsey guided players through 102 plays with the majority featuring first and second-string offensive and defensive players. Practice concluded by opening the depth chart for the final 30 plays, getting to see some action from younger players.

A familiar face stepped onto Troy’s new turf inside Veterans Memorial Stadium taking his first game-like snaps since tearing his ACL in October of last season.

“Without watching the film, it is hard to tell how (Kaleb) did,” Head Coach Chip Lindsey. “I felt like at times he did pretty well, but at times he made some bad decisions.

“It was the first scrimmage setting with referees. I know we had some pass interferences and holds up front. Overall, I thought Kaleb did a nice job.”

Despite the excitement around Barker being back under control of the offense, it was the defense players who made their talents known forcing several turnovers including a pick six.

“I was really happy with the way that our guys game out today,” defensive coordinator Brandon Hall said. “They were ready to practice and were excited to be there.

“They moved around well. For me, that is the telling sign of a good football team.”

The Trojans still have three more days left before the conclusion of fall camp on Saturday. The last day of fall camp plays host to Troy’s annual Fan Day. The team will play a scrimmage beginning at 9:30 a.m. before heading to Trojan Arena for Fan Day. Fan Day runs from 1-3 p.m. with free food, drinks and the opportunity to get posters signed by players and coaches.

The Men of Troy take the field on Saturday Aug. 31 as Campbell treks to Troy. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.