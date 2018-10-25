FarmHouse investigated

by

Zach Henson

Editor-in-Chief

The Troy University chapter of the FarmHouse International Fraternity was recently investigated concerning “the new member process” within the fraternity, according to Herbert Reeves, the dean of student services.

The investigation, made by the Interfraternity Council and the Student Services Office, is now closed.

According to Christian Wiggins, the chief executive officer of the FarmHouse Fraternity, the Troy chapter was placed on temporary suspension on Oct. 17 to allow for the investigation of “alleged violations of health and safety policy.”

“The chapter has accepted responsibility for the violations,” Wiggins said.

The specific allegations that led to the investigations have not been disclosed, but the Tropolitan is waiting for more information from the national FarmHouse office.

“Following the investigation, some changes were made to the new member process of the fraternity in conjunction with the chapter, the University and the International Fraternity,” Reeves said. “The changes have been implemented immediately.”

The Tropolitan will provide more information as it becomes available.