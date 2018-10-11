Florida students ask parents, pets to move to Troy

by

Emma Daniel

News Editor

As Hurricane Michael made its way to Florida, many Troy students in a bizarre turn of events were begging their parents to come stay with them in the dorms.

This was especially the case for students from Florida where the hurricane is expected to cause severe damage.

Rainn McGee, a sophomore business major from Panama City, Florida, was on the phone with his mother asking her to come up to Troy.

“She won’t listen to reason,” he said, cradling the phone on his shoulder. “I keep telling her — Mom, listen, these buildings used to be nuclear fallout shelters.

“You’d be safer here than in that (expletive) condo.”

The dean of housing reminded students of the dorms’ visitation policy, clarifying that students are only allowed one guest and no pets.

Sonny Belkin, a senior art major from Port St. Joe, Florida, said she was more worried about her cat than her parents.

“I should be able to let Mr. Sprinkles come and stay with me if he’s unsafe,” she said. “I mean, it’s a Cat-4 storm.

“I should be able to keep all four of my cats here.”

English teachers have sent out statements to all students clarifying that “cat-4” stands for a category 4 storm.