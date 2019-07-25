Graduate student killed in armed robbery

by

A Troy University graduate student died in an apparent gas station robbery in Brundidge Wednesday morning, according to Troy University Police.

Neil Kumar, a 30-year-old graduate student, was working as a store clerk at the Gulf Gas Station on State Highway 10 when an armed robber entered and shot Kumar about 6 a.m., according to Troy University Police.

The Brundidge Police Department is currently investigating Kumar’s death.

Junaid Arif, a Troy university graduate from Gujramwala, Pakistan and Kumar’s coworker, said he was in disbelief when a Brundidge police officer said his friend had been killed.

“I got a call from the owner to go to the station to help the police look at the CCTV cameras,” Arif said. “I walked in and an officer told me my coworker was killed, (and ) I ran inside in disbelief to see Neil’s body on the ground.

“He was hardworking, very helpful and nice to everybody; in fact, it wasn’t even his shift today, he was covering for another coworker.”

“The Troy University community is shocked and saddened by this act of violence and we extend our deepest condolences to Neil’s family and friends,” Troy University Relations said in a statement.

Troy’s Office of International Programs has been in contact with Kumar’s family and is offering support and assistance.

“I continue to pray for Neil and his family and for all students’ safety,” Arif said.

The Tropolitan will continue to update this story as it develops.