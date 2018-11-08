International Education Week celebrates different cultures

by

Luke Brantley

Contributor

Troy University’s annual International Education Week kicks off next week, bringing plenty of festivities for all students.

Festivities will include soccer tournaments, photo contests and a wide array of activities designed to bring people from across the globe together. The week concludes with the ISCO Festival on Thursday night, a large celebration featuring plenty of food and entertainment.

Events kick off on Tuesday with a study abroad panel at 2:30 p.m. in TC 119 and a soccer tournament at 5:30 p.m. at the football practice stadium.

On Wednesday, students can take a tour of the International Art Center from 9 a.m. to noon and attend art workshops through the day.

At noon on Thursday, students are invited to bring their favorite professors to lunch in the fourth-floor stadium tower.

The ISCO Festival begins Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. The festival features food and entertainment from all over the world. Tickets for students are $10 and will be available until they are sold out.

Sharron Becton-Carter, the international sites coordinator, said tickets can be purchased outside Trojan Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily or from Silvia Li in the International Student Services Offices in the bottom floor of Hawkins Hall.

Becton-Carter said ISCO Festival will be very entertaining for the student body, with traditional dances, singing, music, sketches and much more.

Becton-Carter said she is also excited for the photo contest, which will feature “pictures from every country you can think of.” The winners will be announced at the “Taste of International Life” event on Wednesday morning.

Becton-Carter also said that she hopes not only students will participate in the fun but also people from the city of Troy.

Matthew Knopps, the treasurer for ISCO, said dress for the festival is “pretty casual.” “Don’t come in pajamas,” Knopps said. “But don’t come in a suit.”

Knopps also said students are encouraged to sit at tables with people they don’t already know.

The events of International Education Week and the ISCO Festival are designed to bring students from all nations and walks of life together. Sudeep Neupane, a junior computer science major from Butwal, Nepal, said this is his favorite part.

“Bringing everyone together is the common answer that everyone hears,” said Neupane. “But it really feels great to feel it.”