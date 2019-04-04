Jeremy McClain heads for Southern Miss

by

Scott Shelton

Staff Writer

Senior Vice Chancellor for Athletics Jeremy McClain has left his role at Troy University to become the next director of athletics at the University of Southern Mississippi.

McClain confirmed the news in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

McClain, a native of Mississippi, formerly served as deputy athletic director at Southern Miss for three years before taking the job at Troy University in 2015.

Sandy Atkins, who currently serves as deputy director of athletics for internal operations and senior woman administrator, will serve as interim athletics director.

Dr. Doug Patterson, special assistant to the Chancellor and former vice chancellor of Troy University, will be leading the search for a new athletic director