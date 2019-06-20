Jones appointment caps major changes for Troy athletics

by

Troy Athletics photo

Asem Abdelfattah

Opinion Editor

Brent Jones was announced as the Athletics Director (AD) for Troy University filling the role left vacant after Jeremy McClain’s departure to the University of Southern Mississippi

“[Jones] has a record of leadership success at the Division One level, particularly in revenue generation. He was an All-American student-athlete, and he knows Troy University,” Chancellor Jack Hawkins said.

“I am proud to appoint [Jones] as the tenth AD in our history.”

Jones, who came to Troy two years ago, had been serving as Deputy Director of Athletics for External Operations for the past two years.

Hawkins said Jones was selected from a “deep applicant pool.”

Jones said Troy Athletics has 16 sports with one mission.

“Troy University has had a lot of success,” Jones said. “We are going to need you to continue that momentum.”

“We will compete for championships, we will do it with honor, we will do it with integrity, we will do it the right way,” Jones said.

“Troy University Athletics is known for a lot for things, it’s known for integrity, its known for amazing facilities, great coaching staff, amazing student-athletes, and hardworking staff and nothing of that is going to change,” he added

The appointment of Jones adds to major changes in Troy athletics.

Former head football coach Neal Brown, who is now coaching the West Virginia Mountaineers was replaced by Chip Lindsey.

This was followed by Scott Cross replacing Phil Cunningham as the head coach for the men’s basketball team.