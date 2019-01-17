Letter from the adviser: Join us as we move forward

by

Robbyn Taylor

Faculty Adviser

Spring heralds in all sorts of changes.

That is certainly true here on Troy’s campus. New classes. New chances for better grades. New possibilities for friendship. And perhaps the most talked about change – a new football head coach.

There are changes taking place here at The Tropolitan, as well. Just as Chip Lindsey is preparing his plans to coach the Trojans football team and carry on Neal Brown’s legacy of enthusiasm and success, I am finding myself in a similar situation.

Assistant Professor of Multimedia Journalism Steve Stewart left a wonderful tradition of ethics and hard work at both The Tropolitan and The Palladium. The students on the award-winning newspaper and yearbook staff are eager to bring readers interesting information and are not afraid to dig for answers. My goal as the new coach is to keep them focused and add some different plays to their playbook.

I received my undergraduate degree in broadcast journalism from Troy University and spent time working at WSFA and WNCF in Montgomery before moving to Florida and becoming involved with newspapers in South Walton and Okaloosa counties. I even did a stint in public relations for a non-profit in Washington, D.C. before returning home to Alabama where I worked as managing editor for The Messenger and received my graduate degree in Strategic Communication from Troy. Since then, I’ve been a full-time instructor at this school I love and I’m excited to take on a new role as adviser to our student publications. I’m hoping that my experience, coupled with the tenacity of the current student publications’ staff, is a winning combination. I promise to coach with innovation and understanding to make sure students get the most of their time working for The Tropolitan and The Palladium, and readers find value in the work.

Like Coach Lindsey, I’m also going to spend time recruiting – starting now. If you are a journalism major, broadcast or multimedia, and have not visited the student publications’ office, we invite you to come down and find out more about how you can begin writing or taking photos for the newspaper.

If you are an advertising, marketing or business major interested in advertising sales, come see us. If you are a graphic design or photography student, come build your portfolio with us. English majors find themselves at home writing or copy editing for both publications. If you aren’t studying any of those things, but have a nose for news and a desire to play on our team, we want you to come on down, too.