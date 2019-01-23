Lindsey makes new hires

by

Scott Shelton

Staff Writer

Since promoting several football staff members already employed at Troy, the new Trojan Football Head Coach Chip Lindsey has hired four new assistant coaches from other colleges.

In the past week, Cole Weeks, John Carr, Davern Williams and John Warwick have joined the Trojan football coaching staff.

Williams, who spent four seasons at East Mississippi Community College, the location of Netflix’s “Last Chance U,” will coach the defensive line at his alma mater, Troy.

“Anytime you can bring a former player home, it is a great feeling,” Lindsey said. “It becomes a win-win for everyone involved when the former player is someone with the caliber of Davern Williams.”

Williams was a three-year starter at Troy before playing two seasons in the NFL.

Williams started his coaching career at Huntingdon College and has since had stints at six different colleges and universities before coming back to Troy.

When Williams was on Buddy Stephen’s staff at East Mississippi Community College, the team won three junior-college national championships and had a 42-3 record in four seasons.

Weeks has experience working with Lindsey during his days at Southern Mississippi and Auburn.

“I’ve had the opportunity to see Cole mature from a player to a coach,” Lindsey said. “And he is one of the rising stars in this profession.”

At Auburn, Weeks was a graduate assistant who worked with quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Weeks himself is a former quarterback. The Freeport, Florida native played quarterback at Southern Miss for four seasons before coaching quarterbacks there the season after.

At Southern Miss, along with Lindsey, the Golden Eagles in 2015 broke five school records in offensive categories.

Prior to working at Auburn, Weeks came from Jones County Junior College where he coached under offensive coordinator John Carr.

“John has been successful at every level he’s coached,” Lindsey said. “And we’re excited to have him and his family at Troy.”

Prior to coming to Troy, Carr was recruiting coordinator and receivers coach at Louisiana-Monroe.

Last season, the Warhawks threw for nearly 250 yards per game, and receiver Marcus Green was named to the All-Sun Belt first team.

Prior to his Louisiana-Monroe stint, Carr was director of football operations at Southern Mississippi from 2013 to 2015.

Lindsey was offensive coordinator in the last two seasons of Carr’s tenure there.

Warwick joins the Troy football staff after one season as defensive coordinator at Jacksonville State University.

“My family and I are thankful to coach Lindsey and defensive coordinator Brandon Hall for the opportunity to join the staff at Troy,” Warwick said.

Under Warwick, the Gamecocks’ defense ranked 15th nationally and scored four defensive touchdowns last season.

Before his tenure at Jacksonville State, Warwick was on the staff at Clemson when they made the college football playoffs three times and won the national championship in 2017.

Warwick served under defensive coordinator Brent Venables as a defensive analyst in the 2017 season when the Tigers had one of the nation’s leading defenses.