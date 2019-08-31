Lindsey’s tenure begins with win as Troy defeats Campbell

by

Scott Shelton

Staff Writer

Troy football earned its first win of the Chip Lindsey era with a 43-14 win over the Campbell Camels.

Lindsey becomes the first Troy head coach to win in his debut game since Larry Blakeney in 1991.

The offense dominated with 527 total yards, including 305 yards in the second half, and the defense stifled the Camels to just 143 total yards.

Senior quarterback Kaleb Barker was playing in his first game since his injury suffered at the midway point of last season and picked up where he left off.

Barker completed 18 of 29 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

One touchdown went to sophomore Luke Whittemore, and the other went to junior college transfer Reggie Todd, who led the receiving core with 108 yards receiving on the day.

Kaylon Geiger, another junior college transfer, made his debut with five receptions for 104 receiving yards.

Senior running back B.J. Smith crossed the 100-yard mark with 108 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Smith rushed for 100 yards or more in five games last season.

Redshirt freshman D.K. Billingsley made his Troy debut and contributed 86 yards and two touchdowns, including a 38-yard scamper for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

On defense, the Trojans held strong, allowing just 68 total yards of offense through three quarters.

Sophomore Carlton Martial set his career high in tackles and led the team with 13 total tackles and nine solo tackles.

Troy’s defensive front held strong, allowing just 55 rushing yards on the day and sacked the quarterback a total of five times.

Senior defensive tackle Marcus Webb led the team with two solo sacks on the night.

The Trojans have a bye week next week before playing at home against Southern Mississippi on Sept. 14.