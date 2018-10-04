/Malone Hall upgrades are in the works

(PHOTO/ Kymesha Atwood) A broken table and chairs is located outside the entrance of Malone Hall.

by

Asem Abdelfattah

Staff Writer

The Student Government Association (SGA) is working along with Troy administration on improving school facilities, particularly Malone Hall, which many students believe is in need of renovation.

Gus McKenzie, a senior communication major from Monroeville and SGA president, said students’ complaints on a social media platform motivated him to act on improving school facilities.

“I saw students complain about Malone Hall’s conditions on the ‘Troy Students’ Facebook group, and that kind of stuck with me,” McKenzie said. “Dr. Dasinger (Senior Vice Chancellor Hank Dasinger) and I were in a meeting when we decided to get up and go there to see for ourselves.

“We found some structural issues like lighting, stairwells, restrooms in poor conditions and safety issues like washing stations in art rooms.”

The Facebook post was added on Sept. 4 and has 76 reactions and 10 comments.

Ivey Vinson, a senior art major from Clanton, expressed her dismay at the cleanliness of the floors in the painting room.

“For starters, maybe someone could actually wash the floor in the painting room,” Vinson said. “Has it ever been cleaned?”

Clarion Jones, a senior graphic design major from Opelika, said there could be a reason why Malone Hall seems to be neglected.

“I don’t think they want to do much to (Malone Hall) because art is messy, and having an older building means less rules,” Jones said. “There is a lot of serious problems that need to be addressed in (Malone Hall), as far as safety and appearance go, making the art people look neglected.”

McKenzie added “to (his) knowledge,” improvements to the art building have already started.

“The Physical Plant has already started updating bathrooms and adding lighting,” McKenzie said. “We are also in the process of gathering a panel of art students to get their feedback and suggestions and go with it to the Physical Plant.

“It is my goal to have adequate facilities for all departments, and this is one step towards that goal.”

McKenzie also shared about the administration’s plan to add water dispensers to Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“We are working with athletics to provide water at the next football game against Georgia State,” McKenzie said. “The university plans to add permanent 125-gallon water dispensers for future games, Special Olympics and other events.

“I think this is very important for the safety and hydration of Trojan fans and everyone at the stadium.”