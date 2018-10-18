(CONTRIBUTED/ Troy Athletics) Dean Martin, a junior from Johannesburg, South Africa, was the highest-placing Trojan at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate. Martin finished in a tie for 20th place, shooting 1-over for the week. Overall, the Trojans landed at eighth place, falling 10 shots shy of the third-place Cincinnati Bearcats. In-state rival UAB took home the top spot, shooting 278-278 on the weekend.

Martin leads Troy at Jim Rivers Intercollegiate

by

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

Troy finished in a tie for 8th out of 15 teams at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate held at Squire Creek in Louisiana. The final round on Tuesday was canceled due to heavy rain.

On the par-4, 405-yard eighth, Ike Alexander holed out, and teammate Dean Martin shot a three on the on 561-yard 17th. These two holes resulted in the first two eagles for the Trojans this season.

Martin led the Trojans in scoring, finishing in a tie for 20th place at 1-over. He shot four birdies in the opening round to finish the round at 2-under until he finished with a 3-over on his next pass through the course.

Futrell scored four birdies in the first round with a final score of 2-under for the round. He then shot a 5-over during the second round and ended the tournament in a tie for 31st place with teammate Will McFadden at 3-over. McFadden shot a 4-over and three birdies during the first round before scoring five birdies on his second round to finish with a score of 1-under for the second round.

UAB won the tournament with a 2-shot advantage over Georgia while Cincinnati was 24 shots behind the Blazers in third place with Lamar and Abilene Christian rounding out the top five. The Trojans were only 10 shots shy of 3rd overall and five shots away from 5th overall.

Brent Hamm finished his first career tournament with two rounds at 2-over and five total birdies to finish the tournament in a tie for 36th place. Jake Tiffin scored a total of five birdies, but also faced some difficulties and recorded three double bogeys on the day to finish the tournament at 12-over in a tie for 72nd place with teammate Ike Alexander.

On the par 5’s, Troy recorded the third-best score at 15-under, while also recording the fourth-most birdies during both rounds.

The Trojans will start play again on November 4-6 when they visit Kiawah Island, South Carolina for the Kiawah Classic, hosted by Charleston.