(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Junior Jake Tiffin led all Trojans in Tuesday’s final round at the East Bay Deli Classic. Tiffin shot 3-over-75 and carded four birdies, good enough for a 78th-place finish.

Men’s golf takes 10th at Kiawah Classic

by

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The Troy men’s golf team wrapped up its fall season at the East Bay Deli Classic at the Turtle Point Golf Course on Tuesday, finishing in 10th place overall out of a field of 21 teams.

Heading into the final round, the Trojans ranked fourth. However, after an unfortunate round of 22 over par, the Trojans found themselves in 10th.

Dean Martin recorded a pair of birdies on Tuesday’s final round and shot 5-over 77 for the day to finish 5-over for the tournament.

He finished in a tie for 23rd, which led the Trojans individuals.

Jake Tiffin finished Tuesday’s final round with a 3-over 75. This was due to his four birdies and nothing worse than a bogey overall. He finished the event in a tie for 78th place.

Connor Futrell finished in a tie for 25th at 6-over after shooting a 7-over 79 in the final round, Brent Hamm finished the tournament tied for 61st place at 12-over, and Will McFadden finished in a tie for 64th place at 13-over.

“We’ve had some decent finishes and played fairly well throughout the fall,” Head Coach Bart Barnes said. “Where we have struggled is to get four quality scores on the same day.

“A big bright spot as we look to the spring is that we’ve had six different guys shoot a round under par so far this year, and last year we had just two or three.”

The Trojans won’t play over the winter break and will return in the spring for the Seminole Intercollegiate on Feb. 23-24 hosted by Florida State.